With Gratitude: ArmeniaNow Turns the Page on 14 Years of Pioneer Journalism
Dear ArmeniaNow readers:
Thank you for 14 years of giving us reason to do what we do on these pages. Today, however, we do it for the last time. With this edition we conclude a fabulous episode of Armenia journalism. And we finish with great expectations for how the journalists who produce these pages will continue their influence on local media, as they look for new homes for their work. Find them. Follow their work.
In July, 2002, ArmeniaNow appeared out of nowhere before there was much chance of sustaining an online journal from a country where dial-up was still about as good as cyber connection got and waaaay before “social media” was legitimized.
We began with the intention of filling a gap that we believed existed in society’s transition from a special-interests-influenced, to a more independent-based media environment. While ArmeniaNow (and our parent NGO New Times Journalism Training Center), was surely not the first to offer “western style” journalism training, there was, however, a missing element in getting from the classroom to the newsroom . . .
Zeman: Czech Rep. should follow German example in Armenian Genocide recognition
Czech President Milos Zeman wants his country to follow the example of Germany in officially labeling the Ottoman-era massacres of Armenians as genocide. He said this before paying an official visit to Armenia, Czech media report.
Ankara-Berlin Row: Merkel says Turkish slurs against German MPs incomprehensible
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said accusations levied by Turkey against German lawmakers of Turkish origin after its parliament passed a resolution declaring the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces a genocide were incomprehensible.
Azeri woman crosses into Armenia, ICRC alerted
Armenian special services are currently checking the circumstances under which an Azeri woman crossed into Armenia from Azerbaijan on Tuesday.
Smart and Armenian: Armenia’s first smartphone goes on sale
The first smartphone made in Armenia, called the ArmPhone, went on sale this week. Various Armphone models were unveiled during a kick-off celebration on Monday held as part of a marketing campaign called “It’s Time for Armenian [products].”
Karabakh DM: Babayan’s statements are sabotage
Levon Mnatsakanyan, the Nagorno Karabakh Republic Defense Minister and Chief Commander of the Defense Army, said that the statements by former defense chief, Lieutenant-General Samvel Babayan are sabotage against the society in Karabakh and its independence.
Beaten MP: I won’t leave Karabakh
Hayk Khanumyan, the head of the opposition National Rebirth faction in the Nagorno Karabakh Republic’s National Assembly and chairman of the party, has been beaten up and was hospitalized in capital Stepanakert.
Goght Protest: Another Armenian village up in arms over irrigation project
Residents of the village of Goght in the Kotayk province of Armenia have kept the road to their village closed for a few hours, thus expressing their protest and disagreement with the government program, under which the Gegardalich water reservoir near the village is to be given to several villages after reconstruction.
Church and Army: Clergy stood next to servicemen during tense days in Karabakh
The brief war in Nagorno Karabakh in early April resulted not only in the mobilization of the military, but also the clergy, which became evident already on the third day of the hostilities when His Holiness Karekin II, the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, conducted an unprecedented prayer at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church in Yerevan – for the Homeland and the soldiers defending it.
Sargsyan: Development of Armenian-Chinese relations among priorities
Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan described consistent development of “centuries-old friendly relations between Armenia and China” as a top foreign policy priority for Armenia as he received a delegation led by First Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, member of the Standing Committee of the Central Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Zhang Gaoli on June 6.
Parachuting enthusiasts “dove” into a 1,000-ft-deep gorge from an aerial tramway as part of extreme sports activities near the Tatev Monastery, one of Armenia’s top tourist attractions located in the southern Syunik Province.